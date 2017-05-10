AJ Styles wants to elevate the U.S. Title

AJ Styles recently spoke with Sky Sports about his desire to make the WWE US Title equal to the SmackDown World Title.

In short, Styles thinks that he’s capable of elevating the US Title to a higher level by putting on the best matches in the world. Styles calls it his goal at the moment and that’s what matters most to him.

“I’m excited about it. I think the United States Championship is as big of a deal to me as the WWE Championship, I’m just not in line for that right now and that’s okay. I set goals and being U.S. Champion is one of those and I want to make that Unites States Championship as important as the WWE Championship.”

source: THE SpOTLight





