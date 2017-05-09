WWE UK Champion Hypes Match, RAW London Attendance, Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

– Below is a new promo for the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago with AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens:

– Michael Cole announced 17,323 fans in attendance for last night’s RAW from a sold-out O2 Arena in London.

– As noted, Pete Dunne vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate has been announced for the May 20th WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event. Bate tweeted the following to hype the match:

