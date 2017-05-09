WWE Changes The Revival’s Theme, Sasha Banks – Titus O’Neil Video, WWE Stock

May 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, WWE Music has re-released the “Southern Proud” theme song, without the harmonica, for The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder:

– WWE stock was down 1.09% on Monday, closing at $20.03 per share. The high was $20.26 and the low was $19.92.

– WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks and Titus O’Neil after a “life-changing visit” to St. George’s Market in Belfast, Island. They talk about their time in Belfast and on the current international tour, and Titus jokes about recruiting Sasha for The Titus Brand.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad