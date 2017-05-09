Women’s Match Announced for WWE Backlash, Updated Card

It was announced at today’s WWE SmackDown tapings in London that SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi will team with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to take on Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya at the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago.

Below is the updated Backlash card:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

