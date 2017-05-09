Vince McMahon Wishes Batista a Happy WWE Anniversary, Batista Tweets Back

May 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Today marks 15 years since former WWE Champion Batista made his debut on an episode of SmackDown as Deacon Batista, the enforcer to Reverend D’Von Dudley. Video from the debut can be seen above. His in-ring debut would come in a match with D’Von against Randy Orton and Farooq. Batista pinned future partner Orton in that match.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and wished Batista a happy anniversary. As seen below, the man behind Marvel’s Drax The Destroyer responded and said he has “a fuck ton of unleashing left” in him:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 34 times, 34 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad