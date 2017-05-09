Triple H Clip from WWE UK TV Tapings, Fans on Batista and The Rock, Brie Bella Update

– Below is the latest “Baby Watch” video from Brie Bella. She’s now 41 weeks pregnant and 1 week late. After having a scare and spending a night at the hospital over the weekend, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are ready to bring Birdie Joe into the world.

– WWE has a new poll asking which 2017 blockbuster did fans enjoy more – Batista in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 or The Rock in The Fate of The Furious. As of this writing, 51% voted for Batista in Guardians.

– Below is video of Triple H cutting an in-ring promo at Sunday’s WWE UK TV tapings in Norwich, England. As noted, the tapings will air on the WWE Network later this month.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)