Triple H Clip from WWE UK TV Tapings, Fans on Batista and The Rock, Brie Bella Update

May 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest “Baby Watch” video from Brie Bella. She’s now 41 weeks pregnant and 1 week late. After having a scare and spending a night at the hospital over the weekend, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are ready to bring Birdie Joe into the world.

– WWE has a new poll asking which 2017 blockbuster did fans enjoy more – Batista in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 or The Rock in The Fate of The Furious. As of this writing, 51% voted for Batista in Guardians.

– Below is video of Triple H cutting an in-ring promo at Sunday’s WWE UK TV tapings in Norwich, England. As noted, the tapings will air on the WWE Network later this month.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad