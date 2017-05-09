Title Match on Next Week’s WWE RAW, Finn Balor on The Miz, WrestleMania 33 DVD

May 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Finn Balor is featured in this Fallout video from last night’s WWE RAW in London after his win over The Miz. Balor says Miz loves to be the spotlight and was the first member of the “Finn Balor Kicked My Ass Club” but last night he renewed his membership.

– Speaking of The Miz, it’s been announced that he will get his title match from WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose on next Monday’s RAW from Newark, NJ. The match was originally mentioned for the June Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

– Below is a promo for the WrestleMania 33 DVD and Blu-ray that goes on sale today. You can order the set and see the various packages available via this Amazon link.

