This Week’s Taped WWE RAW from London Sets New Viewership Low for 2017

Monday’s WWE RAW, a taped show from London with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title main event, drew 2.696 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.87 million viewers and a new low for 2017.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.827 million viewers, the second hour drew 2.845 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.417 million viewers.

RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NBA Playoffs. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the the NBA game, Street Outlaws and Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers

May 15th Episode:

