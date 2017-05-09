Steve Austin not interested in a full time gig with WWE

filed to GERWECK.NET

Stone Cold’ Steve Austin guested on AfterBuzz TV’s Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring and discussed Roman Reigns, a future visit to NXT, getting fired from the WCW, why he’s done with acting, walking out in 2002, relationship with his family and biological father, scripted promos, the attitude era and much more!

Link to interview on AfterBuzz TV’s YouTube

WHY AUSTIN WOULDN’T WANT A FULL TIME GIG WITH WWE





“I don’t like to travel anymore Lilian. It’s like when I was still in the WWE and my days before that because I give or take have been in the business thirteen or fourteen years until my neck crapped out and I got out of the business, I loved being on the road back in the day you know you’re a road warrior, you’re addicted to the road, then all of a sudden you’re out there and you’ve been on the road for ten, fourteen whatever more days and you’re thinking God dang man I really want to go home, and then you get home and you’re there for about a day and a half your like man I’m ready to get back on the road, so I mean its in your blood. But once you get out of the business—and it took me three years to get over getting out of the business, and I won’t tell that story because I told that story so many times, but my point is, you know when you’re in the business of being on the road with the WWE you’re a road warrior and that’s what you do, that’s your life, and you love it, and I’m very passionate about the business, it’s what I wanted to do with my life, it’s the only thing I wanted to do. I didn’t want to come out here and get into acting, I did it because I had to get out of the business of pro-wrestling but my point is when you turn back into what I call civilian mode, you know, you kind of lose all that interest in traveling.”





(Visited 8 times, 9 visits today)