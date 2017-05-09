Rusev Reveals When He’s Coming to WWE SmackDown for Answer to His Title Shot Demand (Video)

If you don't want to reply to me @shanemcmahon, I come to #SDLive to get my answer. #RusevReturn pic.twitter.com/Ddu6QOSDh6 — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) May 9, 2017

We noted a few weeks back how Rusev sent a message to SmackDown bosses Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan to inform them that he would not come to the blue brand unless he received a WWE Title shot at the June Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Rusev has released another video, seen above, to announce that he will be coming to next week’s SmackDown in New Hampshire. Rusev says he has not received an answer to his demand but he will get one when he comes to SmackDown next week. The storyline is that Rusev is promising to pack his bags and head back to Bulgaria if he does not get a title shot.

Rusev has been out of action since mid-February after undergoing shoulder surgery. He was sent to SmackDown in the “Superstar Shakeup” last month but has not appeared due to the injury. Wife Lana is also set to make her SmackDown debut soon.

