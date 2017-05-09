R-Truth Set to Host Upcoming WWE Network Series

May 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE veteran R-Truth is set to get his own WWE Network series soon, according to PWInsider. The plan is for the series to debut in late summer or early fall of this year.

WWE secretly filmed a pilot with Truth back in March. The series looks to be the first game show on the WWE Network and Truth will be hosting.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad