New Match Announced for WWE Backlash, Updated Card

As expected, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler is now official for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. This will be Nakamura’s first TV match since coming to the main roster in the “Superstar Shakeup” last month.

Below is the updated card for Backlash, which takes place on May 21st from the Allstate Arena near Chicago:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

