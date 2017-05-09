LIVE SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN IN LONDON

Thanks to Franny Girard, Michael Smith and Ben McCullough for the following WWE SmackDown spoilers from today’s tapings at the O2 Arena in London. These will air tonight on the USA Network.

* Tonight’s main event will be Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* The show opened with Orton in the ring for a promo, his first since House of Horrors. He’s interrupted by the other main event participants. The segment ends in a 3-on-3 brawl

* Becky Lynch vs. Natalya is up first. Natalya rolled Becky up for the win. Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Carmella, James Ellsworth and Tamina Snuka were at ringside. The babyfaces appeared in a backstage segment to issue a six-woman match for Backlash

* They aired a video package for Lana’s debut, coming soon

