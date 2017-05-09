Kurt Angle on His Battle with Addiction, RAW Social Media Score, WWE Stars Cook In Spain

– WWE posted this video of Natalya and Mojo Rawley learning how to make a supersized helping of paella at Valencia Club Cocina while in Valencia, Spain for a live event earlier this week:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. RAW had 64,000 interactions with 15,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 89,000 Twitter interactions with 19,000 unique authors. RAW also had 156,000 Facebook interactions with 111,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 192,000 interactions with 133,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following to Instagram about his AngleStrong app and his battle with addiction:

I’ve been clean and sober for 4 1/2 years. My battle with addiction lasted over a decade. I remember the day that my wife came to me and said “I love you. But I can’t be with you anymore if you continue to pass out every night. It’s sad to see you ruining your life and missing out on our children growing up.” “I’m sorry, but if you don’t get clean, I’m leaving you,” she told me. “I don’t want your money. I just want to protect my family.” Wow! I didn’t realize how bad I was. You never do when you’re in the middle of hardcore addiction. But having 4 DUIs in 5 years also showed me there was a horrible pattern. The fact that each DUI charge was reduced to reckless driving or thrown own just gave me an excuse to keep using. So I decided to go to rehab, and it was the best decision I’ve ever made. In rehab, you have so much structure. After one week of very, very difficult withdrawal symptoms, I was feeling great. The routine was 8 hours of sleep. Wake up. Exercise and yoga. Breakfast (healthy meals). Addiction prevention class. Lunch. Class again. Dinner. Meetings. Music time. Then sleep.

But what happens when you get out? You’re released back into the world where you became addicted. That’s why 95 percent of those in recovery relapse. There’s no structure after rehab, except for AA/NA meetings, which can be difficult if you’re a husband, father, career man, and celebrity, not to mention very private. I struggled nights with what I could do to help others stay in recovery after rehab. It took me 4 years to come up with a solution. And that’s AngleStrong. AngleStrong is an initiative to assist recovering addicts stay in recovery. Go to the AngleStrong.com website to read about it. I’ve helped to create an app that any recovering addict can follow daily to stay in recovery. It’s easy: Sign up, fill in your profile, answer the questions each day, sign up your lifelines to help support you in recovery and go to the chat line to converse with other recovering addicts. It has daily reminders, positive daily messages, a monthly video call with me answering your questions, and it’s GPS enabled so that we can find you if you relapse. This is Anglestrong! We will win!!

