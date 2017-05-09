Emma Leaves WWE Tour Due to Injury, Corey Graves on Jinder Mahal’s Push, WWE 205 Live

– Below is video from last night’s “Bring It To The Table” on the WWE Network with Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg discussing the reinvention of Jinder Mahal. Graves believes Jinder is a fantastic human being as he’s known him for a long time but says “this close” has always been the story of Jinder’s career, so Graves is taking a “wait and see” approach before crowning him the new face of SmackDown.

– While no matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live from London, PWInsider reports that one script for tonight had a segment that would build the alliance between Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher after Aries saved Gallagher from a post-match beatdown from TJP on RAW last night.

– As noted, Emma suffered an apparent shoulder injury at the weekend WWE live event in Liverpool, England. She posted the following and revealed that she’s leaving the tour to be evaluated in the United States. She wrote:

Had an amazing time on tour! Didn’t exactly end how I imagined it would but heading back to the USA now hoping for some good news after tests this week! Thanks for all the support and messages!

