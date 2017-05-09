Emma Comments on Her Injury, Update on the WWE UK TV Tapings, Cesaro

– As noted, two episodes of WWE UK TV were taped this weekend in Norwich, England. Triple H tweeted the following and revealed that the episodes will air later this month on the WWE Network:

– As noted, two episodes of WWE UK TV were taped this weekend in Norwich, England. We have spoilers here and here. Triple H tweeted the following and revealed that the episodes will air later this month on the WWE Network:

