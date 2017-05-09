Due to declining Raw, WWE reportedly asking John Cena back

May 9, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Officials Asking John Cena To Return Earlier Than Expected Due To Ratings Drop

It’s now being reported that WWE officials are asking for him to return to television much sooner.

It’s no secret that ratings for Raw and SMACKDOWN have been trending downwards following Wrestlemania season, but WWE officials are asking Cena to appear as much as he can on SmackDown over the coming weeks before making his full return to WWE programming.

These segments likely wouldn’t be used for anything big, but it could provide WWE with an opportunity to give the ratings on Smackdown Live boost heading into the summer.

Having him back on Smackdown for even a few appearances could also set up his next feud when he does return.

Source: THE SpoTLight

