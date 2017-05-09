Austin misses the spontaneity of live wrestling

Stone Cold’ Steve Austin guested on AfterBuzz TV’s Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring and discussed Roman Reigns, a future visit to NXT, getting fired from the WCW, why he’s done with acting, walking out in 2002, relationship with his family and biological father, scripted promos, the attitude era and much more!

“God dang not to book the territory or criticize or critique the business, I just love Lilian back in those old days, just the spontaneity, the spontaneity, when you’re on live TV it should be God dang man this is live anything can happen—well they’re still live anything can still happen but it’s very micro-managed and gone over to so much detail it’s like, the chances are nothing is going to happen that’s not supposed to happen, but when you have that feeling it’s like God dang man Steve’s coming back, Stone Colds coming back on RAW I don’t know what he’s going to say, well we know what he’s going to say right now—not too much because we’re going to hand him a script and tell him go say this.”





