Audio: Steve Austin thinks Roman Reigns is going to be a big star

Stone Cold’ Steve Austin guested on AfterBuzz TV’s Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring and discussed Roman Reigns, a future visit to NXT, getting fired from the WCW, why he’s done with acting, walking out in 2002, relationship with his family and biological father, scripted promos, the attitude era and much more!

STEVE AUSTIN THINKS ROMAN REIGNS IS GOING TO BE A BIG STAR

“I think Roman Reigns is going to be a big star—he’s a star right now, but he’s going to be a big star if he just keeps going down the road that he’s going and he’s going to figure it all out he’s not necessarily just a natural to the business, but he’s very very good and he’s only going to get better.”





