AJ Styles to Raw rumors circulate

“As far as the Shakeup goes, I had no idea what was going on, I heard rumors as well, and I’m glad that they were wrong. Because, I hate when people know what’s going on in our business, it should be our business to surprise you, not your business for someone else to read on the internet.

That actually, upsets me that some people know – whoever it is – in the office of WWE, can’t keep their mouth shut. But it’s fun for you guys to speculate and why ‘they need to be on Raw” or ‘they need to be on #Smackdown.’

That’s fun. And to guess, and then to not know- because WWE didn’t know until the last minute who was going where and I have no problem with that, because they [WWE] don’t know, neither does the internet. I think it [had] some surprises and that is a good thing.”

Source: THE SpoTLight

