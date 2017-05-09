5/9/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Lille, France

May 9, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from today’s WWE Raw Live Event in Lille, France:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
The Hardy Boyz defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Sheamus and Cesaro, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

2. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews and The Golden Truth defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Titus O’Neil

4. Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax and Alicia Fox

5. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley

7. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

8. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

