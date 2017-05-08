WWE UK Championship live shows will air on WWE Network this moth

– Triple H announced on Twitter today that the two WWE United Kingdom Championship Live tapings held in Norwich yesterday and today will be airing on the WWE Network later this month. Considering that today’s tapings had the number one contender’s match as well as a title match with each winner meeting at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Chicago, it’s safe to say that these tapings will air before the event which takes place on May 20. Triple H addressed the crowd in Norwich at Epic Studios and thanked them for their support, saying that they’re doing all this because of them.

