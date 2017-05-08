WWE RAW and SmackDown Ratings, Nikki Bella Photo Shoot Video, Alexa Bliss – Amazon Echo

– Below is behind-the-scenes video from Nikki Bella’s recent Life & Style magazine photo shoot, which took place inside the home she shares with fiance John Cena:

– The final rating for last Monday’s post-Payback WWE RAW was a 1.99, down from the previous week’s 2.04 rating for the go-home show. As noted, RAW drew 2.87 million viewers last week, down from the previous week’s 3.007 million viewers. This is the first time the RAW rating has dropped below a 2.0 this year.

The final rating for last week’s SmackDown was a 1.62, down from the previous week’s 1.72 rating. As noted, last week’s show drew 2.300 million viewers, down from the previous week’s 2.493 million viewers.

– It appears RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is setting off Amazon Echo systems belonging to WWE fans. As seen in this video below from Cathy Kelley, Bliss’ name triggers the device as it answers to the “Alexa” name as well:

