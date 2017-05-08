WWE “Bring It To The Table” Update, Batista – Shane McMahon Photo, Eva Marie Video

– Below is the latest video blog from Eva Marie as she continues to expand her NEM fashion brand:

– As noted, WWE’s “Bring It To The Table” will now be a monthly series on the WWE Network. The episode that airs tonight after RAW will discuss the recent “House of Horrors” match and more. Below is the official synopsis:

“Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg discuss, debate and dissect the controversies and concerns of the WWE Universe.”

– As seen below, former WWE Champion Batista and Shane McMahon reunited at the New York City premiere of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2 last week. Batista stars in the movie as Drax the Destroyer. He wrote:

Awesome time hanging with my boy Shane-O-Mac @shanemcmahonwwe and love my time pal @shawnperine #guardiansofthegalaxyvol2 NYC screening sponsored by @muscle_and_fitness and @mensfitnessmag which @prattprattpratt and I are featured on the covers. Thanks to everyone who attended and supported.. #dreamchaser

Awesome time hanging with my boy Shane-O-Mac @shanemcmahonwwe and love my time pal @shawnperine #guardiansofthegalaxyvol2 NYC screening sponsored by @muscle_and_fitness and @mensfitnessmag which @prattprattpratt and I are featured on the covers. Thanks to everyone who attended and supported.. #dreamchaser A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on May 4, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)