WWE “Bring It To The Table” Update, Batista – Shane McMahon Photo, Eva Marie Video

May 8, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest video blog from Eva Marie as she continues to expand her NEM fashion brand:

– As noted, WWE’s “Bring It To The Table” will now be a monthly series on the WWE Network. The episode that airs tonight after RAW will discuss the recent “House of Horrors” match and more. Below is the official synopsis:

“Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg discuss, debate and dissect the controversies and concerns of the WWE Universe.”

– As seen below, former WWE Champion Batista and Shane McMahon reunited at the New York City premiere of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2 last week. Batista stars in the movie as Drax the Destroyer. He wrote:

Awesome time hanging with my boy Shane-O-Mac @shanemcmahonwwe and love my time pal @shawnperine #guardiansofthegalaxyvol2 NYC screening sponsored by @muscle_and_fitness and @mensfitnessmag which @prattprattpratt and I are featured on the covers. Thanks to everyone who attended and supported.. #dreamchaser

