Pete Dunne on His WWE UK Title Shot (Video), Stephanie McMahon on RAW?, Tye Dillinger

– As noted, Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven at Sunday’s WWE United Kingdom TV tapings to become the new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate. Dunne will get his title shot at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on May 20th. In the video below, Dunne talks to Charly Caruso and says it’s just a matter of time before he gets what is rightfully his.

– Stephanie McMahon is currently in London and has been making media appearances for the company. She’s been off TV since WrestleMania 33, mainly due to a family vacation that was scheduled, but she could make her return tonight.

– SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger finally wrapped up his WWE NXT run this weekend at the live event in San Diego. WWE posted this video of Dillinger saying goodbye to the NXT Universe:

