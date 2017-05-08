News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Taped Show, Tag Team Turmoil, Alexa Bliss, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the 02 Arena in London. Remember to join us this afternoon for live RAW spoilers.

Confirmed for tonight’s show is Tag Team Turmoil to determine new #1 contenders with Cesaro & Sheamus, Goldust & R-Truth, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, and Rhyno & Heath Slater.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* The A-Lister looks to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship

* How will Raw GM Kurt Angle handle the ongoing rivalry between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman?

* “The Goddess” stands tall

* Tag Team Turmoil engulfs Raw in the U.K.

