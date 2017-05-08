New #1 Contenders to the RAW Tag Team Champions Announced (Video)

Cesaro & Sheamus won a Tag Team Turmoil match over Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Goldust & R-Truth and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson on tonight’s WWE RAW from London to become new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. The new #1 contenders eliminated all 4 of the other teams.

No word yet on when Cesaro & Sheamus will get another shot at The Hardys but it sounds like it will happen on an upcoming edition of RAW, setting up a potential gimmick match at the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore. This will be the second title shot for Cesaro & Sheamus since WrestleMania 33 as April’s Payback pay-per-view saw The Hardys defeat them with the titles on the line.

Below are a few clips from tonight’s match:

The HOPS of @WWECesaro on full display as #TagTeamTurmoil lives up to its name on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/zbksS0wR8A — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 9, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)