New #1 Contenders to the RAW Tag Team Champions Announced (Video)

May 8, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Cesaro & Sheamus won a Tag Team Turmoil match over Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Goldust & R-Truth and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson on tonight’s WWE RAW from London to become new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. The new #1 contenders eliminated all 4 of the other teams.

No word yet on when Cesaro & Sheamus will get another shot at The Hardys but it sounds like it will happen on an upcoming edition of RAW, setting up a potential gimmick match at the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore. This will be the second title shot for Cesaro & Sheamus since WrestleMania 33 as April’s Payback pay-per-view saw The Hardys defeat them with the titles on the line.

Below are a few clips from tonight’s match:

