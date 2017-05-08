New #1 Contenders to the RAW Tag Team Champions Announced (Video)
Cesaro & Sheamus won a Tag Team Turmoil match over Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Goldust & R-Truth and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson on tonight’s WWE RAW from London to become new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. The new #1 contenders eliminated all 4 of the other teams.
No word yet on when Cesaro & Sheamus will get another shot at The Hardys but it sounds like it will happen on an upcoming edition of RAW, setting up a potential gimmick match at the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore. This will be the second title shot for Cesaro & Sheamus since WrestleMania 33 as April’s Payback pay-per-view saw The Hardys defeat them with the titles on the line.
Below are a few clips from tonight’s match:
Could The Realest Guys in the Room also become The Realest No. 1 Contender's in @TheO2? @real1 @BigCassWWE @WWESheamus @WWECesaro #RAW pic.twitter.com/GZcINHPN9Z
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2017
Stomps forever and ever… #RAW #TagTeamTurmoil @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/yf7LCbUdFv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 9, 2017
The #Sharpshooter is LOCKED IN, and @real1 is forced to tap out as @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus eliminate the first team… #RAW #TagTeamTurmoil pic.twitter.com/qfYcSZqIbA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 9, 2017
#BrogueKick by @WWESheamus leads to the 1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ as @HeathSlaterOMRB and @Rhyno313 are eliminated… #RAW #TagTeamTurmoil pic.twitter.com/DAkxogzJOj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 9, 2017
The HOPS of @WWECesaro on full display as #TagTeamTurmoil lives up to its name on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/zbksS0wR8A
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 9, 2017
The tide may very well have TURNED as @WWECesaro drops @Goldust knee-first onto the barricade! #RAW #TagTeamTurmoil pic.twitter.com/POYCFIjSPT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 9, 2017
Here are your winners and NEW #1Contenders for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles… @WWESheamus and @WWECesaro! pic.twitter.com/ttHIEo3F95
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2017
They'll do it again soon…@JEFFHARDYBRAND and @MATTHARDYBRAND will defend the #RAW #TagTeamTitles against @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus! pic.twitter.com/VLbWiA0pOl
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2017
