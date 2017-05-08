Matt Hardy reacts to Impact Wrestling trying to trademark everything “Broken”

Matt Hardy took exception to Impact trying to trademark everything “Broken” from his time there:

“Shows they DO NOT care about the fans. @EdNordholm wants to keep MY creation, the #BROKEN Universe, hostage from fans who wish to see it.”

@IMPACTWRESTLING U know who loses out of the war over #BROKEN ? Not @MATTHARDYBRAND or @JEFFHARDYBRAND Just u and the fans who resent u 4 it — Alex Brennan (@belltoweralex) May 7, 2017





