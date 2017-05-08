Matt Hardy reacts to Impact Wrestling trying to trademark everything “Broken”

May 8, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Hardy took exception to Impact trying to trademark everything “Broken” from his time there:

“Shows they DO NOT care about the fans. @EdNordholm wants to keep MY creation, the #BROKEN Universe, hostage from fans who wish to see it.”


