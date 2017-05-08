LIVE SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 5/8

Thanks to Franny Girard, Michael Smith and Ben McCullough for the following WWE RAW spoilers from today’s tapings at the O2 Arena in London. These will air tonight on the USA Network.

* The show opens with The Miz, Maryse, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is away so Ambrose and Miz are acting as co-General Managers for tonight. Braun vs. Kalisto with one arm tied behind Braun’s back is announced for later. The Miz is booked in a match first

* The Miz vs. Finn Balor is next.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)