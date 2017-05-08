Jim Ross to provide commentary for the UK Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced on his blog that he will be joining Nigel McGuinness to do commentary for the WWE UK Championship Live tapings that were held over the weekend in Norwich, England. “Happy for this opportunity to call bouts involving new wrestlers, for me, and a new broadcast partner which freshens up all facets of the process,” Ross wrote. These shows will air later this month on the WWE Network although no specific date was given. JR also said that the company has other bookings for him as well and he will announce them when they are completely finalized.

