Guardians of the Galaxy with Batista smashes the box office

It wasn’t just Dwayne Johnson who had a successful opening with his latest movie The Fate of the Furious as Dave Bautista also smashed the box office with Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2. The latest movie in the Marvel universe pulled in a massive $145,049,000 in its opening weekend in the United States and so far has an additional $282,600,000 in international box office revenue, sending its total to $427,649,000. Just as a comparison, the first Guardians movie did $94,320,883 in the opening weekend according to BoxOfficeMojo.com, although it was in 300 less theaters nationwide. It also had a total of $773,328,629 in worldwide box office in its total run, while the second volume already surpassed half of that in a week. The former WWE champion plays the character of Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians franchise.

