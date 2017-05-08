Ember Moon Confirms Injury and Status for WWE NXT Takeover, Comments on Her Return (Video)

It’s now confirmed that Ember Moon will not be able to compete at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” later this month. WWE posted the video above with Ember making the announcement with her arm in a sling. Ember says she will be better than ever when she comes back.

The NXT Women’s Title match at Takeover will now see champion Asuka defend against Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot in a Triple Threat.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)