Braun Strowman Reportedly Undergoing Surgery, Will Miss Ring Time

May 8, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Braun Strowman is set to be out of action for 4-8 weeks after tonight’s RAW, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The RAW Superstar is reportedly undergoing a minor procedure to fix some issues with his elbow.

Braun’s absence will force changes to plans for the Extreme Rules and Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view events. He is currently dealing with a torn rotator cuff in the storylines but he and Roman Reigns have been wrestling on the ongoing international tour. An angle will take place on tonight’s RAW to write Braun off TV for the next few weeks.

