Becky Lynch Is Hopeful There Will Be A Women’s Elimination Chamber Match In WWE & waiting to Turn heel

Becky recently spoke to Evening Times and she says the next goal is to main event #WrestleMania, and hopefully wrestle in some high profile gimmick matches.

“The next goal for us is that all the women want to main event Wrestlemania. As far as getting opportunities we really are getting them, so hopefully we’ll get #TLC matche and Elimination Chamber matches down the line. We’re already getting to do cage matches, tables matches and that’s really exciting.

We just need to keep moving in the direction we are moving in and the destination will be beautiful.”

but the First SmackDown Women’s Champion isn’t ruling out a heel turn in the future.

“I’d like to be a heel [wrestling slang for a villain] again, absolutely. However there are still so many elements of my personality that have yet to come out – I’d like to do more comedy, for example, and show all the elements of Becky Lynch. Then maybe an attitude adjustment would be in order, but we’ll see how things pan out.”

Source: THE SpoTLight

