Backstage Note on The Hardys and JB, John Cena Movie Clip, The New Day to India

– WWE posted this exclusive clip John Cena’s new movie, “The Wall,” which hits theaters on May 12th:

– The Hardys tried to get Impact Wrestling’s Jeremy Borash to come to WWE with them earlier this year but that obviously did not work out, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Borash played a big part in the creative of the “Broken Hardys” characters. However, with his role as lead Impact announcer and some of the other projects he’s involved in outside of Impact, he felt it would be better to stay where he was at.

– As noted, Big E and Xavier Woods have been enjoying some time off while Kofi Kingston recovers from his ankle injury. It’s been reported that The New Day will finally make their SmackDown debuts once Kofi is cleared. WWE posted this video to announce that Kofi and Big E are headed to India this week for a promotional tour:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)