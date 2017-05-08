AS I SEE IT 5/8: 60 years….

I was 7 years old.

I had just moved nearly 600 miles away from just about everything I ever knew, as my Dad’s job with the old New York Central Railroad (later merged as part of Penn Central, then CONRAIL) job had moved from upstate New York to a suburb just outside of Detroit. All my relatives, all my friends, and pretty much everything I knew was back in upstate New York… and I had a new baby brother to boot. My whole world was pretty much up in the air.

Then, that Saturday afternoon, after the Saturday morning cartoons were done, I turned on the TV set to CKLW Channel 9, from across the river in Windsor, Ontario, the channel that had Hockey Night in Canada on later that night to see what was on. I saw something I’d never seen before… professional wrestling.

There was this bizarre looking character called The Sheik. My reaction was “what is this”? I didn’t know what I was watching… but I was fascinated.

Back in that long-ago world of a seven year old, I didn’t know what phrases like “kayfabe”, “a work”, or “workrate” meant, but I knew I’d seen something I liked.

Over 50 years later, I guess you could say I was hooked for life. Wrestling has been something that’s gotten me through the bad times… has given me enjoyment during the good times…has given me friends that have lasted for many years…and it all started with seeing this “Madman” on a small black and white TV.