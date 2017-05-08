AS I SEE IT 5/8: 60 years….
Well, I’ll be 60 on Friday (May 12).
I’ve seen an incredible breadth of things in wrestling in those years.
The first wrestling I saw was the (Original) Sheik’s wrestling (quite by accident) on CKLW Channel 9 in Windsor, ON, adjacent to Detroit. The TV show promoted live events at the old Cobo Arena.
I was 7 years old.
I had just moved nearly 600 miles away from just about everything I ever knew, as my Dad’s job with the old New York Central Railroad (later merged as part of Penn Central, then CONRAIL) job had moved from upstate New York to a suburb just outside of Detroit. All my relatives, all my friends, and pretty much everything I knew was back in upstate New York… and I had a new baby brother to boot. My whole world was pretty much up in the air.
Then, that Saturday afternoon, after the Saturday morning cartoons were done, I turned on the TV set to CKLW Channel 9, from across the river in Windsor, Ontario, the channel that had Hockey Night in Canada on later that night to see what was on. I saw something I’d never seen before… professional wrestling.
There was this bizarre looking character called The Sheik. My reaction was “what is this”? I didn’t know what I was watching… but I was fascinated.
Back in that long-ago world of a seven year old, I didn’t know what phrases like “kayfabe”, “a work”, or “workrate” meant, but I knew I’d seen something I liked.
Over 50 years later, I guess you could say I was hooked for life. Wrestling has been something that’s gotten me through the bad times… has given me enjoyment during the good times…has given me friends that have lasted for many years…and it all started with seeing this “Madman” on a small black and white TV.
I watched the WWWF, watched as Vince McMahon turned wrestling into something he called “sports entertainment”. I read the Apter mags to read about other promotions with names with wrestlers all over the United States, Canada, and even Japan.
Then, those of us in the Northeast, finally got to Ric Flair and the NWA, first on WTBS with Georgia Championship Wrestling, going at it with Roddy Piper and a young Ricky Steamboat.
Then, a few years later, we then got to see Jim Crockett’s NWA World Wide Wrestling show, on a Spanish language cable feed of New York’s WXTV Channel 41 available on our local cable. We dealt with the Spanish, but got to see the NWA…and an alternative to the Titan Toon Adventures style product many of us were growing to hate.
After a while, the station (and/or the Crocketts) realized the cross-over audience they were getting in our area, and had commentator Hugh Savinovich drop in “for our English speaking friends” English language match introductions. Finally in 1984, it occurred to Jim Crockett Promotions that they should buy time for World Wide on English language television, which wound up on WPHL Channel 17 in Philadelphia to advertise what would become the beginning of live shows at the Philadelphia Civic Center and at the Meadowlands in North Jersey; with the first Philadelphia Civic Center show in February 1985.
Even wilder than the Philadelphia Civic Center shows themselves was the post-show bar scene…with the fun being led by Ric Flair and the Four Horsemen, who enjoyed every minute of it during those NWA days.
In most towns, a small group of fans find out where the wrestlers hang out post-show. The same was true in Philadelphia. As wrestling would see years later with ECW, in Philadelphia…. fans were an active part of the wrestling experience.
EVERYONE seemed to know where the Airport Marriott was. For those who didn’t know, Flair would happily tell everyone watching his TV promos that the Horsemen would be partying at the Marriott all night long, including in local promos on Philadelphia TV. Ric Flair, the Four Horsemen, and the wrestling fans of Philadelphia kept the Marriott bar in business all by themselves. What went on there was no secret, with an evening full of drunkenness and debauchery (and that was just in the bar)….
It was a good thing that the Internet didn’t exist back in those days. I can imagine digital pictures of some of those sessions that lasted all night if it had. Between the flowing booze (and other things) and certain arenaecus rodenticus that were all over the bar and the Marriott lobby, I can only imagine what would have wound up online. But Ric Flair and friends, plus those of us who watched the fun with a bemused eye (and those who indulged a bit as well) undoubtedly remember those days and nights with great fondness and we always will.
Those years were followed by the unique experience called ECW. I’ve written about them many, many times and will save that part of another blog.
These 60 years have seen a lot in the world…the very real world…and the wrestling world. It’s been quite a journey.
Here’s to more to come…
Until next time…
