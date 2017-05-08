5/8/17 The Armpit wrestling quiz

Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of May 8, 2017.

As a regular listener of the “X-Pac 1-2-360” podcast (which doubles as a

TV show on Afterbuzz TV on YouTube), I took a keen interest in Sean

Waltman’s arrest last week in LA.

Waltman, much like Scott Hall and Jake Roberts, has turned his life

around in recent years and looks absolutely incredible these days with

shredded abs thanks to a Paleo lifestyle. I strongly believe Waltman

has NOT fallen off the wagon, and those who know him best tend to

agree. He has his reasons for the arrest, and I believe in time he will

be proven correct.

Waltman was in my neck of the woods this past weekend for the APW show

at the Cow Palace, which drew a huge crowd by indie standards. I’ve been

to several APW shows in the past, but had to miss this one,

unfortunately. Since he’s so topical of late, this week’s quiz is on

“Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman.”

Congratulations to last week’s quiz winner: Megan Fisher

Last week’s answers:

1) The four men focused on in “Beyond the Mat” were Mick Foley, Terry

Funk, Jake Roberts, and New Jack.

2) The person who scolded HHH on “Wrestling with Shadows” as he stood

there with his head down like a gutless coward was Julie Hart (Bret’s

then wife). Julie smelled the screwjob from a mile away long before it

happened.

3) Aside from Jake Roberts and DDP, also featured on “Resurrection of

Jake Roberts” was Scott Hall.

4) Hulk Hogan’s name in “No Holds Barred” was Rip. Interesting to note

that the “No Holds Barred: The Match, the Movie” match is not currently

on the WWE Network.

5) Chris Kanyon was responsible for much of the choreography of the

“Ready to Rumble” movie.

6) In “The Wrestler,” Marisa Tomei played a stripper.

7) “Paradise Alley” featured the legendary Funker, Terry Funk.

8) Roddy Piper was the wrestler with the biggest part in the 1987 movie

“Body Slam.” Of course, in the movie world, Piper is most famous for

“They Live.”

9) “I Like to Hurt People” was based on the Detroit territory, with the

Sheik dominated for years as one of pro wrestling’s all-time great heels.

10) The promoter in the original “The Wrestler” movie in 1974 was Verne

Gagne.

This week’s questions:

1. The first time I heard of Sean Waltman was when word got out of the

killer matches he was having in the PWA in Minneapolis. Still a

teenager, he was ahead of his time, and then made a mark on the national

scene in the GWF. Which junior heavyweight did he feud with in the PWA

and GWF back then, with whom he was synonymous early on in his career?

a) Jushin Liger

b) Brian Pillman

c) Jerry Lynn

d) Eddie Guerrero

2. Hard to believe Waltman is only 44 today, as it feels like forever

that he’s been around. That’s because he was still a youngin’ when he

got his break with the WWF, using several different ring names before

scoring a very memorable upset victory in the early months of Monday

Night Raw. Which main event wrestler did he defeat in that upset, and

thus earning the name 1-2-3 Kid?

a) Ted DiBiase

b) Shawn Michaels

c) Bret Hart

d) Razor Ramon

3. My college dorm didn’t have cable, so 1995 memories are fuzzy for

me. It was at this time that Waltman joined a faction before he became

known in the nWo or DX. Which stable did he join in late 1995?

a) Million Dollar Corporation

b) The Oddities

c) The Acolytes

d) Men on a Mission

4. In an obvious nod to Motley Crue legend Nikki Sixx, Waltman joined

WCW and became part of the nWo under the name Syxx. He was already

friends with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall from the WWF, and they welcomed

him to the nWo to be the workhouse who could take bumps, do high spots,

and do the job in marquee matches. In the infamous nWo parody of the 4

Horsemen in 1997, which Horseman did Syxx parody?

a) Ric Flair

b) Arn Anderson

c) Steve McMichael

d) Curt Hennig

5. Ric Flair had a mini feud with Syxx in WCW, uttering the infamous

like on Nitro: “I’ve had more world titles than you’ve had ________!”

Fill in the blank

a) eggs for breakfast

b) pairs of pants

c) pieces of ass

d) cavities

6. In early 1998, Waltman made an electric return to the WWF, joining DX

in what was seen as a huge jump at a time when the company was building

a lot of momentum in taking over WCW. His jump to the WWF is vastly

underrated when it comes to how and why the WWF became the more hip

brand in the Monday night wars. Which two members of the nWo did

Waltman cut a memorable, passionate in-ring promo on as soon as he came

back?

a) Kevin Nash & Scott Hall

b) Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff

c) Konnan & Vincent

d) Buff Bagwell & Scott Norton

7. Which future politician did X-Pac win the WWF tag team titles with?

a) Jerry Lawler

b) Rhyno

c) Jesse Ventura

d) Kane

8. Waltman is often called “small,” although he’s rather large compared

to the average man and could easily be a headliner by today’s size

standards where Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor are/were in main events. In

TNA, he still played the role of a cruiserweight. True or false, Waltman

(as Syxx-Pac) won TNA’s X Division title?

a) False

b) True

9. Waltman was part of the short-lived WSX, which remains possibly the

worst TV product I’ve ever seen (in terms of production and

presentation, not the wrestling itself). Which network was backing this

short-lived promotion?

a) BET

b) MTV

c) FX

d) ESPN

10. Finally, Waltman was also well known for his stormy relationship

(and sex tape) with Joanie “Chyna” Laurer. On which reality show was

she on that he made a guest cameo on, bringing her flowers?

a) Celebrity Fit Club

b) The Surreal Life

c) The Real World

d) Celebrity Boxing

There are three ways to send us your answers to the quiz:

1) Email them to quiz@armpit-wrestling.com

2) Find me on Facebook under the name “Pit WP” and send your answers to

me there.

3) Find me on Twitter at ArmpitWP and send me a direct message with your

answers.

4) Use the Contact form at armpit-wrestling.com

We will randomly generate a number to determine the winner. For

example, if the number is 25 and you’re the 25th person to contact us

with correct answers, you win. Winners receive a free copy of our brand

new e-book, “The Armpit Wrestling Quiz Archives: Volume 1.” It features

128 quizzes we’ve written over the years and clocks in at 420 pages and

a whopping 1,079 questions on pro wrestling history dating back to the

1980s. We’ll also announce your name here next week as the winner.

Answers will be posted next week. Have fun and good luck.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)