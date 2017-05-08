5/7/17 ROH house show results from Toronto

CANADA

TORONTO, ONTARIO – Ring of Honor Wrestling at the Ted Reeve Arena: Rhett Titus & Caprice Coleman defeated Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley…Hirooki Goto pinned Shane Taylor…Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Rocky Romero, Trent Baretta, & Gedo…Bully Ray defeated Hangman Page & Punishment Martinez…Cody Rhodes pinned Will Ospreay…Tetsuya Naito & Bushi defeated Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia…The Briscoes defeated Evil/Sanada & Silas Young/Beer City Bruiser…Kushida pinned Jay Lethal…Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks defeated Hiroshi Tanahasi, Christopher Daniels, & Frankie Kazarain.

(05-07-17)

Leonard Brand

