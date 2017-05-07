Update on Jack Evans

Update on Jack Evans seizure, which is apparently a angle

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported false information earlier this morning in regards to Jack Evans. We’re now told he WAS NOT hospitalized and his seizure in Mexico was just part of the show.

Evans had appeared to suffer a seizure in the ring during his match on Friday night for The Crash promotion and was stretchered out of the arena. Videos of the incident looked pretty serious.

However, Pro Wrestling Sheet since received info from multiple sources saying the whole thing was just an angle and he was walking around backstage after the show like nothing was wrong.

