Titus O’Neil sued for $1.2 million for prank gone wrong

May 7, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

– TMZ.com is reporting that a cameraman who was hired to work on the WWE Network show Swerved has sued Titus O’Neil for $1.2 million after a prank went wrong. Donald Anderson, the cameraman, said that in May 2015, he was hired to film the pranks on unsuspecting WWE Superstars. This particular prank involved stars getting shocked and Anderson alleges that when O’Neil got zapped, he “lost his mind” and kicked the camera out of his hand. Anderson says he was seriously injured during the incident, suffering major damage to his hand, fingers and wrist. “He says he was told to leave the premises immediately in fear of the possibility of further attacks by Titus,” the TMZ report says. The lawsuit, filed in L.A. County Superior Court, asks for $1.2 million in damages. Gorilla Flicks, headed by Jeff Tremaine, is the production company behind Swerved.

