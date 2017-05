Former WWE superstar earns a Master’s degree

Spirit Squad member Kenn Doane posted the following on his Facebook page:

Yesterday I received two Master’s Degrees after years of hard work, dedication, and believing in myself. I hope this motivates you to keep pursuing whatever it is you wish for. Cause when you get there it feels good. Dam good.

Now… time to take over the world…

