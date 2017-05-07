Former diva compares WWE’s backstage atmosphere to high school

Former WWE Women’s Champion Meliina Perez recently spoke to the Huffington Post about her reaction to “#13ReasonsWhy” her experiences with bullying, and she also talked about the atmosphere backstage during her run with WWE, which she says was similar to high school.

“I talk to people now, and they thought I was so confident,” Melina expressed. “I was doing all this awesome stuff onstage, and they didn’t realize I was going through so much loneliness and hurt backstage. It was like high school.”

Despite some of the issues she may have had with people backstage, Melina says that she’s still proud of her character, but unfortunately people thought that’s who she was in real life.

“I’m proud of that character, then and now, because it was just a character – and she was great at being a bitch – but when it came to my personal life, it felt like everyone around me thought that’s who I was,” Perez said. “I just felt so invisible.”

Source: The SpoTLight

