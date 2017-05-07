Emma injured at live event in Liverpool

– WWE Superstar Emma suffered a shoulder injury at today’s non-televised live WWE event in Liverpool, England. Emma was in a tag team match with Mickie James versus Bayley and Sasha Banks and the injury seems to have happened when Emma landed badly after taking two knees from Banks from the turnbuckle. The referee held up the “X” hand sign to signal a legit injury and the match was stopped. The ringside doctor assigned to the show attended to Emma before she walked backstage with the assistance of the referee. Emma just returned from almost a year out with a back injury that required surgery. It’s not known how serious the injury is yet or how long Emma will be out of action.

