Emma injured at live event in Liverpool

May 7, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

– WWE Superstar Emma suffered a shoulder injury at today’s non-televised live WWE event in Liverpool, England. Emma was in a tag team match with Mickie James versus Bayley and Sasha Banks and the injury seems to have happened when Emma landed badly after taking two knees from Banks from the turnbuckle. The referee held up the “X” hand sign to signal a legit injury and the match was stopped. The ringside doctor assigned to the show attended to Emma before she walked backstage with the assistance of the referee. Emma just returned from almost a year out with a back injury that required surgery. It’s not known how serious the injury is yet or how long Emma will be out of action.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad