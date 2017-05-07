5/7/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Liverpool, England – Emma Suffers an Injury

Below are the results from today’s WWE Raw Live Event in Liverpool, England:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Hardy Boyz defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sheamus and Cesaro, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Austin Aries

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel

-Braun Strowman came out and had his upper body taped up. He said that Roman Reigns wasn’t there and wanted another opponent. That brought Reigns out to the ring as two refs tried to hold him back. Reigns and Strowman brawled, with Reigns eventually coming out on top after spearing Strowman through a table. Reigns received a mixed reaction.

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax

-Banks kicked Emma in the corner and she went down. Banks covered her and Emma was supposed to kick out, but she didn’t. The ref counted to three, then waved off the call. The other four women brawled. Banks immediately pinned Emma again, and this time got the three count. Emma stayed down the whole time and a trainer came out. After a brief spell in the ring, Emma was helped to the back. She was gingerly holding her arm/shoulder.

5. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

6. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)