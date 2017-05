5/6/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – St. Petersburg, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in St. Petersburg, Florida:

1. SAnitY defeated The Street Prophets

2. Steve Cutler defeated Tian Bing

3. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay defeated Aliyah and Danielle Kamela

4. Roderick Strong defeated Killian Dain (via disqualification)

5. Jeet Rama defeated Brennan Williams

6. Lana defeated Kimber Lee

7. Dylan Miley defeated Cear Bononi

8. Heavy Machinery defeated The Ealy Brothers

