UK-Only weekly WWE show still in development

– During the conference call held yesterday to discuss the Q1 2017 financial results, WWE’s Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Michelle Wilson said that the weekly United Kingdom-only show is “absolutely” still part of their development schedule but there’s nothing to announce yet. WWE will be testing the waters this weekend with two live events featuring the UK Championship tournament and 205 Live stars. Both events will be taped for future airing on the WWE Network. Wilson said that the WWE UK Championship tournament was a large success, not only locally, but around the world. She added that right now the focus is getting the 32-women tournament up and running and that is set to debut on the WWE Network sometime in the third quarter.





