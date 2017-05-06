Kairi Hojo signs WWE deal, heading to NXT

May 6, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Kairi Hojo, the 28-year-old Japanese female star, has signed a three year deal with WWE and will be moving to Orlando to start her journey at the WWE Performance Center.

Hojo announced her departure from World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion today, a promotion she has worked for since her debut in 2011. She is the current Wonder of Stardom champion and has won several titles and awards during her stint there.

WWE offered Hojo a deal back in October 2016. She is considered one of the best female professional wrestlers in the world today.


