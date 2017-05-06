Impact Wrestling Files Trademark For “Broken Matt” And Other Broken Universe Terms

May 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Impact Wrestling has made another move in the legal battle Against Matt Hardy, as PWInsider reports that on April 28. 2017, TNA Entertainment registered to trademark “Broken Matt,” “Brother Nero,” “Vanguard1” and ” Senor Benjamin” “King Maxel” & “Broken Brilliance.”

Matt filed a trademark for “Broken Matt Hardy” on March 1st, and at this point the belief is that #WWE wants to use the gimmick once everything is all said and done, so we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.


