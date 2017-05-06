Cody Rhodes says JBL never bullied anybody

“I worked really closely with JBL on the JBL [and] Cole Show because he let me take it over for three months. And I’ve known JBL since I first got there in 2007, but the thing is, I never encountered that with John at all. Wrestling isn’t for everybody though. It’s not bullying sometimes when it’s just playful ribbing. But I thought Mauro was a cool guy. I thought John was a cool guy. I never personally saw any bullying the entire time, and I was there for 11 years, and in every locker room. Did I see some ribbing? Yes. Did I see some young guys bringing beer into the locker room on their very first tour, at the end of the tour out of respect? Yeah! I saw stuff like that, but I never saw any bullying.”

Source: The Other Guys Podcast





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)