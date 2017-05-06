Cody Rhodes says JBL never bullied anybody

May 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I worked really closely with JBL on the JBL [and] Cole Show because he let me take it over for three months. And I’ve known JBL since I first got there in 2007, but the thing is, I never encountered that with John at all. Wrestling isn’t for everybody though. It’s not bullying sometimes when it’s just playful ribbing. But I thought Mauro was a cool guy. I thought John was a cool guy. I never personally saw any bullying the entire time, and I was there for 11 years, and in every locker room. Did I see some ribbing? Yes. Did I see some young guys bringing beer into the locker room on their very first tour, at the end of the tour out of respect? Yeah! I saw stuff like that, but I never saw any bullying.”

Source: The Other Guys Podcast


(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad