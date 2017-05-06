Bully Ray says debuting in ROH is more exciting than Wrestlemania

“I’ve told people that going out there in the Hammerstein for Ring of Honor that night was actually more exciting for me than walking out in front of 100,000 people at Wrestlemania.

A lot of people say, ‘That’s impossible. It can’t be. You’re crazy.’ For me it’s more exciting because of the intimate feel. When you come up in a company like ECW and you’re used to that intimacy, that’s what you really crave.”





(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)